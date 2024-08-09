R. Andrew Watts Sells 2,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO remained flat at $100.31 on Friday. 604,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,655. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

