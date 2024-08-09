R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.30 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.97 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,063 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

