Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $193.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.08.

RL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 657,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

