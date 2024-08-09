Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of METC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,916. The company has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on METC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

