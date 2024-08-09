Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23, reports. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:METC opened at $13.01 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

