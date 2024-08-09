Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.