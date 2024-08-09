Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
