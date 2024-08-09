Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHYFree Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

