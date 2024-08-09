Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

RPD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 168,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 453.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

