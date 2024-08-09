Raymond James Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $53.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

89bio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in 89bio by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $62,317,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,761,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 449,262 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $1,208,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

