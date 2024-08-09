Raymond James Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $53.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.