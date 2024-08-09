Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 749,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.