Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 749,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

