RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $280.51

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $280.51 and last traded at $274.86, with a volume of 349691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.1 %

About RBC Bearings

The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.61.

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.