Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.79 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,682 shares of company stock worth $1,732,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

