Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

RXRX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 8,665,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,540. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,468. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

