ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $16.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

