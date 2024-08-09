Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,254. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $808.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

