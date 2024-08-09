Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REG. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.