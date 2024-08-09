Reliant Wealth Planning Has $697,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.79. 1,420,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,571. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,140 shares of company stock worth $13,438,860. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

