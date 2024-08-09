Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,436.37

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,436.37 ($43.92) and traded as high as GBX 3,517 ($44.95). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,512 ($44.88), with a volume of 3,286,481 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($42.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92. The stock has a market cap of £65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,858.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,557.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,438.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,483.52%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

