Renewi’s (RWI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($9.07) price target on the stock.

Renewi Price Performance

Shares of RWI opened at GBX 646 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 671.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 612.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Renewi has a 1-year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 749 ($9.57). The stock has a market cap of £520.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,374.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

Insider Activity at Renewi

Renewi Company Profile

In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.42), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($77,521.98). Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.