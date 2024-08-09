Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.71. Repay shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 33,009 shares traded.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $856.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 678,403 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Repay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 538,893 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

