Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.67 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $93.67 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,510.11 or 0.97002085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09208036 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,662,949.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

