Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.