Research Analysts Set Expectations for Salesforce, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

CRM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.49. 434,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,107. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,587,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,675,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,970.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total value of $4,152,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,587,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,675,606.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,842 shares of company stock worth $60,982,983. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

