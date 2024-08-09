Research Analysts Set Expectations for UWM Holdings Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

UWM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.90 million, a P/E ratio of 282.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $626,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UWM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UWM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.