Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Up 4.6%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.
