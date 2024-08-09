Reviewing Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56% Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 26.94 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.41 Bitdeer Technologies Group $415.47 million 2.15 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -19.41

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, suggesting that its stock price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Carbon Streaming on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

