Reviewing Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -17.15% -20.74% -11.75% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 3 8 0 2.73 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $32.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Granite City Food & Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $584.04 million 5.09 -$113.38 million ($0.93) -28.24 Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

