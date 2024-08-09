Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 526,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,693. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after buying an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,739,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 261,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 624,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.