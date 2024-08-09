Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.20. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $220,314 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

