RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RNG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $30,471,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.