Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.