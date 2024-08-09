Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

