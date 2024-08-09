Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 17,504,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,872,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

