RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

RLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.69.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after purchasing an additional 420,428 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

