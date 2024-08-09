Robert Nielsen III Sells 1,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Nielsen III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waste Connections alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 608,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,394. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.