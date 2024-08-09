Robert Nielsen III Sells 1,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Nielsen III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 7th, Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $180.30. The stock had a trading volume of 608,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,394. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

