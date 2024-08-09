Robert W. Baird Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $37.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 75,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,391. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $767.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
