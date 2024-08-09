Robert W. Baird Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $46.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

