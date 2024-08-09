Robert W. Baird Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

