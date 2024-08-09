Robert W. Baird Increases Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $3.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 313,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,643. Traeger has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $356.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Traeger by 56.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

