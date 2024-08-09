Robert W. Baird Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $42.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.62.

Cognex Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cognex by 986.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,502,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cognex by 32.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 41.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

