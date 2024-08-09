Robert W. Baird Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $200.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.79.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 651,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $182.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.