Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 17,129,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

