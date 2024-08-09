Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,129,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $304,506.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

