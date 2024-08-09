Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.