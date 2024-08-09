Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Down 0.3%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

