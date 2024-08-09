Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 12.6 %

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,795,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

