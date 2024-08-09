Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

