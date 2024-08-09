Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 240115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
