Roth Mkm Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $79.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,919,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

