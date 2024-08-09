Roth Mkm Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $8.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 11,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $73,000. Merlin Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

