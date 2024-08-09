Roth Mkm Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $8.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s current price.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 11,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.96.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.